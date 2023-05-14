Giants manager Gabe Kapler told reporters that DeSclafani left Saturday's start against the Diamondbacks with a left toe injury, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Kapler told reporters that DeSclafani dropped a piano bench on his right toe a few weeks ago, and that the toe was "bugging" him during Saturday's start before ultimately exiting. The right-hander should be considered day-to-day at this point, but whether he can make his scheduled start over the weekend will depend on how he responds in the coming days.

