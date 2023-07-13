DeSclafani (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with the Giants' Arizona Complex League affiliate Thursday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

It sounds like it will be the only rehab start he'll need, setting the right-hander up to rejoin the Giants' rotation next week. DeSclafani has been on the shelf since early July due to right shoulder fatigue. He's posted a 4.44 ERA across 17 starts for San Francisco this season.