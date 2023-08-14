DeSclafani (elbow) was transferred Monday from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day injured list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
DeSclafani landed on the IL in late July with a flexor strain in his right elbow and recently underwent platelet-rich plasma treatment. He's not expected to resume throwing until at least mid-September and seems doubtful to pitch again for the Giants in 2023.
