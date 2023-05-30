DeSclafani (4-4) yielded three runs on eight hits over seven innings Monday, striking out two and earning a win over Pittsburgh.

DeSclafani gave up just one run through six frames before the Pirates put two on the board in the seventh. He's given up three or more runs in four of his last five outings, raising his season ERA to 3.48. DeSclafani has registered a 5.22 ERA during that five-game span after posting a 2.13 ERA through his first six outings. He'll carry a 49:9 K:BB into his next outing, which is projected to be at home against the Orioles.