DeSclafani will likely operate in bulk relief Sunday versus the Nationals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Scott Alexander will be the Giants' opening pitcher, and then DeSclafani should soon follow him. The 33-year-old right-hander holds a 4.72 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 77:18 K:BB in 95.1 innings this season while exclusively working as a starter.