DeSclafani will likely operate in bulk relief Sunday versus the Nationals, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Scott Alexander will be the Giants' opening pitcher, and then DeSclafani should soon follow him. The 33-year-old right-hander holds a 4.72 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 77:18 K:BB in 95.1 innings this season while exclusively working as a starter.
More News
-
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Struggles in return•
-
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Activated ahead of start•
-
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Coming off IL on Tuesday•
-
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Making rehab start Thursday•
-
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Chased early by Mets•