DeSclafani earned the win Monday, allowing no runs on three hits over six innings against the White Sox while striking out four.

It was a very strong effort from DeSclafani on an afternoon where he was also provided plenty of run support. The right-hander gave up just one extra-base hit on a double to Yoan Moncada, and he pounded the strike zone while limiting hard contact throughout his six frames. DeSclefani will try and build on this effort in his next scheduled start Sunday against the Royals.