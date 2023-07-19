DeSclafani did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing four runs on four hits over two innings in an 11-10 win over the Reds. He struck out five.

DeSclafani was victimized by the home run ball in his return from a shoulder injury, as he allowed a pair of two-run shots to Jake Fraley and Will Benson in just two innings of work. On a positive note, DeSclafani did have the strikeout pitch working, with five of his six outs coming on Ks. The veteran right-hander has struggled after a solid start to the season, pitching to a 6.44 ERA over his last 12 outings. Overall, he's 4-8 with a 4.72 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 77:18 K:BB across 18 starts (95.1 innings) this season.