DeSclafani (3-4) took the loss Wednesday, allowing seven runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over five innings during a 7-1 loss to the Twins. He struck out six.

DeSclafani surrendered a leadoff homer to Edouard Julien in the bottom of the first, and things didn't get much better for the right-hander as the game progressed. He allowed at least one run in each of the first four innings but was charged with only four earned runs thanks to a trio of errors in the third. Despite allowing a season-high seven runs, DeSclafani was able to finish at least five innings and record six-plus strikeouts for a second consecutive game and the fourth time this season. He'll look to get back on track next time out, which is tentatively scheduled for the opener of a three-game set versus Pittsburgh.