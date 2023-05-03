DeSclafani (3-1) earned the win Tuesday, allowing three hits and no runs in eight innings against the Astros. He struck out three.

DeSclafani rolled through the Astros lineup, posting a season high in innings pitched. The only downside to DeSclafani's outing was a season-low three strikeouts. The righty has been spectacular this season, going at least five innings in every start. He now has a 2.13 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 30 strikeouts in 38 IP.