DeSclafani did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing five runs on seven hits and one walk over three innings against the Cardinals. He struck out seven.

Things were looking good for DeSclafani early on after the right-hander struck out the side in the first inning to kick things off. He was unable to carry that momentum into the next frame, however, giving up singles to three of the first four batters he faced in the inning before surrendering a grand slam to Tommy Edman to put San Francisco in an early hole. DeSclafani was fortunate to escape with a no-decision after losing five of his last six decisions coming in and he's now allowed 12 runs through three starts this month.