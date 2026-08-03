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Giants' Anthony Molina: Traded to San Francisco

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Molina was traded from Atlanta to the Giants in exchange for right-handed starter Tyler Mahle on Sunday night, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Molina has appeared in three games with Atlanta this season, surrendering three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out two batters over five innings. The right-hander has compiled a 3.64 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 56 punchouts over 54.1 innings in 18 appearances (nine starts) with Triple-A Gwinnett this season, and he will now either report to Triple-A Sacramento or join the Giants' major-league roster.

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