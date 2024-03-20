Snell said Wednesday that he will throw a bullpen session Thursday and expects to pitch in a game soon, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants, understandably, are not ready to commit to when Snell might be ready to pitch for them, but it sounds like he could get in a Cactus League start before the schedule runs out. Whether that would be sufficient enough for him to be ready to take a turn when the regular season begins isn't clear at this juncture, but more will be known about Snell's timeline in the coming days.