Snell agreed to a two-year, $62 million contract with San Francisco on Monday, which includes an opt-out after the 2024 season, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Snell finally has a landing spot after several teams balked at his asking price over the offseason and into spring training. He'll benefit from one of the more pitcher-friendly home ballparks in Oracle Park and join 2023 National League Cy Young finalist Logan Webb at the top of the Giants' rotation to form one of the deadliest one-two punches in all of baseball. It remains to be seen how soon Snell will be able to ramp up for the 2024 season with only 10 days remaining before Opening Day, but he just tossed four simulated innings Friday and could make an appearance in a game situation later this week, per Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle.