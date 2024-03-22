Giants manager Bob Melvin said Friday that Snell will pitch in a minor-league game Sunday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Snell threw his first bullpen session Thursday since signing with the Giants and over the weekend will get into some game action. The left-hander has already said he will not be ready for Opening Day as he ramps up his workload following a late signing. It's not clear when he might make his regular-season debut, but the Giants will determine Snell's next steps following Sunday's outing.