Snell said Wednesday that he will not be ready for Opening Day, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Snell said he got stretched out to 60 pitches while throwing on his own, but that's without the adrenaline of facing major-league hitters. The left-hander will throw a bullpen session Thursday and the Giants will set up a schedule for Snell after that. While the reigning National League Cy Young winner figures to be ready to make his first regular season start early on, a more specific timetable will be available following Thursday's mound session.