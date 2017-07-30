Giants' Brandon Belt: Back in action Sunday
Belt (wrist) is in the starting lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Belt missed the past two games due to a bout of wrist soreness, but it appears that the time off was just what the doctor ordered to get him back to full health. He'll resume his normal place at first base and bat seventh in the series finale against Los Angeles starter Hyun-Jin Ryu.
