Giants' Brandon Belt: Back in lineup Wednesday
Belt (knee) is back in the lineup Wednesday against the Braves, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
A sore right knee had kept Belt out of the lineup for three of the past four games and will likely require offseason surgery, but it's not expected to completely shut him down for the season. The first baseman will play Wednesday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him given frequent off days throughout September.
