Giants' Brandon Belt: Not starting Saturday

Belt (knee) is on the bench Saturday against the Reds, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Belt left Friday's game with knee soreness and will require at least one game on the bench. He reportedly doesn't believe the injury to be a serious one, though the Giants have yet to set a clear timeline for his return. Pablo Sandoval gets the start at first base in his absence.

