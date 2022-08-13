site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-brandon-belt-not-starting-saturday-845727 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Brandon Belt: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Belt isn't in the lineup Saturday against Pittsburgh, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Belt will get a day off after he went 0-for-10 with a run, an RBI and two walks over the last three games. Tommy La Stella is taking over at first base and batting seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read