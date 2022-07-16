site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Brandon Belt: Sitting against southpaw
RotoWire Staff
Belt isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Brewers.
Belt started the last three games but will head to the bench with left-hander Eric Lauer on the mound Saturday. Darin Ruf is taking over at first base and batting third.
