Kilian (1-1) took the loss in Sunday's 2-1 extra-inning defeat to the Rays, allowing one unearned run on two hits and an intentional walk across one relief inning.

Kilian entered in the ninth inning, during which he surrendered a single. He returned for the 10th and intentionally walked the first batter he faced before giving up an RBI single to end the game. He threw 12 of his 15 pitches for strikes while suffering his first loss of the season. Across 14 relief outings in 2026, the right-hander owns a 0.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB across 15 innings.