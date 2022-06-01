Doval was charged with the blown save during Tuesday's 7-4 win against the Giants after giving up an unearned run on a hit over two-thirds of an inning. He had one strikeout and did not walk a batter.

The 24-year-old pitched Tuesday for the third straight day and picked up his second blown save of the season, though it was a tough draw as all it took to score the designated runner from second base was a two-out single. Doval is 8-for-10 in save chances and has a 3.15 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 25:9 K:BB through 20 innings this year.