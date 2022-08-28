Doval allowed two runs on two hits and two walks with a strikeout in 1.1 innings, taking a blown save in Saturday's 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Twins.

Doval escaped the two-on, two-out situation he inherited from John Brebbia in the eighth inning. In the ninth, Doval ran into his own trouble, allowing a pair of run-scoring, two-out singles to take his first blown save since May 31. Prior to Saturday, he'd gone 10.1 innings without giving up an earned run. The Giants' closer owns a 2.85 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 64:26 K:BB through 53.2 innings. He's 18-for-21 in save chances while adding two holds and a 4-6 record in 54 appearances.