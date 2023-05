Doval struck out two in a perfect inning to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Nationals.

Doval retired the side on 13 pitches to lock down his eighth save of the season. He's allowed just two walks while striking out six over 4.2 innings in five appearances in May. The closer is 8-for-9 in save chances this season, and he has a 2.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 21:8 K:BB through 15.2 innings.