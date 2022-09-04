Doval picked up the save in Saturday's 5-4 win over Philadelphia. He struck out two over 1.1 perfect innings.

Manager Gabe Kapler called upon Doval with the tying run at third base in the eighth inning, and Doval struck out Matt Vierling swinging to end the threat. He then retired the side in order in the ninth to secure his 19th save of the season. Doval blew a save chance in his final appearance of August and has lost out on chances to others here and there throughout the campaign, but he's pitched well in the primary role (2.78 ERA, 19-for-22 in save opportunities).