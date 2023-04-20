Doval (1-2) picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-2 extra-innings victory over the Marlins, walking two and striking out two over 1.1 scoreless innings.
The right-hander got the final out of the ninth inning in a 1-1 tie and survived a bases-loaded situation in the 10th created by two intentional walks and a double steal from Jazz Chisholm and Luis Arraez, and Doval was rewarded for his efforts when the Giants slugged a pair of two-run homers in the top of the 11th. Doval has a 2.57 ERA through seven innings this season with a 10:5 K:BB, and he successfully converted the only save chance he's seen so far. Despite the lack of late leads to protect, the 25-year-old seems secure in the closer role for San Francisco.
