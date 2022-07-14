Doval (3-4) allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the win Wednesday over the Diamondbacks.

Doval kept the game tied at 3-3 in the ninth inning, and Brandon Crawford hit a walkoff single in the bottom of the frame. This was Doval's first scoreless outing since June 28 -- he's made just four appearances since that date due to the Giants' recent struggles. With Jake McGee designated for assignment and Tyler Rogers working more in the middle innings lately, Doval appears to be the sole closer in San Francisco. He's record a 3.19 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 45:16 K:BB through 36.2 innings while adding 12 saves, two holds and two blown saves in 38 outings.