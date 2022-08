Doval struck out one batter in a perfect inning and earned a save over the Padres on Monday.

Doval faced the toughest section of San Diego's lineup and had no difficulty retiring Juan Soto, Manny Machado and Josh Bell in order. The 25-year-old flamethrower has posted a 2.77 ERA while converting all seven of his save opportunities since his last blown chance May 31. On the year, Doval is sporting a 2.93 ERA and a 58:19 K:BB through 46 innings.