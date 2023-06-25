Doval allowed a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one over one inning to earn the save in Saturday's 7-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

Doval was pitching for the third time in four days, which may explain some of the sloppiness. He was able to work through the danger to earn his 22nd save of the season. Doval hasn't gone on any exceptional scoreless streaks so far, often giving up a run once in every handful of appearances. He's still been a steady reliever with a 2.02 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 49:16 K:BB over 35.2 innings and just two blown saves on the year. Should a save chance surface Sunday, Taylor Rogers seems like the most likely candidate to close it out, as he threw just seven pitches over one inning to earn the win Saturday in his first appearance since Wednesday.