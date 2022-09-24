Doval earned the save during Friday's 6-5 victory over the Diamondbacks, allowing one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Doval was granted the save chance after San Francisco took the lead in the top of the ninth and was able to work around a two-out Josh Rojas single to convert his seventh straight save opportunity. The 25-year-old has been lights out in September, permitting just eight baserunners and no runs compared to 13 strikeouts in 10.2 innings across 10 appearances while recording seven saves and two wins. The solid stretch has reduced Doval's ERA from 2.85 to 2.38.