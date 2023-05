Doval picked up the save in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Astros. He struck out one and allowed no runs in one inning.

Doval struck out Yordan Alvarez to finish off a perfect ninth inning. The Giants' closer has struck out 16 across 12 innings of work this season. Doval's ERA sits at a solid 3.00, but his WHIP is a career-high 1.25.