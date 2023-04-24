Doval struck out two batters in a perfect inning to earn a save over the Mets on Sunday.
Doval quickly mowed through three Mets with just nine pitches to finish off the 5-4 victory. It was his first save chance since his season debut April 1. Doval lowered his ERA to 3.00 with a 13:5 K:BB across nine innings this season.
