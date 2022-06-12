Doval (2-2) was credited with the win Saturday versus the Dodgers. He walked one and struck out two in two-thirds of a scoreless inning.

Sam Long started the game with three scoreless innings before turning the ball over to the bullpen. While Tyler Rogers was effective in two scoreless innings, Doval was rewarded with the win for escaping two-on, one-out jam in the eighth inning before Jose Alvarez converted the save. Through 25.1 innings, Doval owns a 2.84 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 29:10 K:BB, eight saves and a hold. He remains the Giants' top high-leverage arm, though games like Saturday's serve as a reminder that manager Gabe Kapler doesn't adhere strictly to defined roles for his relievers.