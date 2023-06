Doval struck out three without allowing a baserunner over 1.1 scoreless innings to earn the save in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jays.

This was the fifth time Doval's been asked to get more than three outs this season, and he's been scored on in just one of those outings. He's given up two runs over 12.1 innings while converting nine saves in June. For the season, Doval owns an excellent 1.95 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP and 52:16 K:BB through 37 innings. He's now 23-for-25 in save chances.