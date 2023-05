Doval allowed an unearned run on two hits and struck out one in one inning to earn the save in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Marlins.

Doval wasn't particularly sharp, but he had a three-run cushion when he entered the contest. He's allowed multiple baserunners in two of his last four outings, but he's still converted nine straight save attempts in an otherwise solid May. The closer has 12 saves overall, and he's pitched to a 2.08 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 31:10 K:BB through 21.2 innings this season.