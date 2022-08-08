Doval picked up the save Sunday in Oakland, striking out one and allowing a walk and a hit in the ninth inning of a 6-4 victory.

Doval got into trouble to start the inning with two on and only one out but managed to strike out Seth Brown and get Jed Lowrie to groundout to end it. It was his 14th save in 16 attempts this season and just his second save since the beginning of July. The lack of saves recently has more to do with the Giants slumping than Doval's performance as he's posted a 3.09 ERA and 17:6 K:BB since the beginning of July. For the season, the 25-year-old has a 3.00 ERA, matching his rate from last season, and a solid 57:19 K:BB in 45 innings.