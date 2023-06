Doval recorded two outs to a save against the Dodgers on Sunday. He struck out one while not allowing a hit or walk.

Shaun Alexander loaded the bases before Doval came in and escaped the threat. Doval converted 15 straight save chances before blowing an opportunity Friday. He lowered his ERA to 1.99 with a strong 45:14 K:BB and 19 saves through 31.2 innings.