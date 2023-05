Doval picked up the save Wednesday against the Astros. He allowed a while logging a strikeout over one scoreless inning.

Doval has earned saves in back-to-back games against the Astros, improving to 5-for-6 in save opportunities this season. The 25-year-old closer has been solid of late, allowing just one run in his last six appearances (five innings). Doval's ERA is down to 2.77 with a 1.23 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB through his first 13 innings this season.