Doval picked up the save Sunday against Arizona. He allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one over one inning.

Doval entered the game up 3-1 but allowed a leadoff double to Christian Walker, who later scored on a sacrifice fly to trim the lead to 3-2. The closer then struck out Corbin Carroll to end the game and record his 26th save of the season. Sunday was the first time that Doval has allowed a run to score in September, and he is now 8-for-8 in save opportunities in the month.