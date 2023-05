Doval picked up the save in Saturday's 4-1 win over Milwaukee. He failed to record a strikeout over a perfect two-thirds of an inning.

Doval picked up his fourth consecutive save, marking his fourth straight appearance without allowing a hit after blowing a save on April 30. After tallying 27 saves last season, Doval is providing plenty of fantasy value through 15 appearances, tying for the seventh most saves in MLB to go along with an 11.66 K/9.