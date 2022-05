Doval picked up the save, allowing two walks and striking out one in the ninth inning of a 10-7 win Tuesday in Colorado.

Doval retired the first two hitters on six pitches before walking consecutive batters. C.J. Cron then looped a fly ball to centerfield and Austin Slater made a nice play to end the threat and the game. Since allowing three runs in a blown save on Opening Day, Doval has been stellar, giving up just one run in 14.2 innings and converting all seven save opportunities.