Doval (6-6) allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning, earning the extra-inning win over the Rockies on Monday.

Doval has yet to allow a run in September, tossing 8.2 scoreless innings with an 11:1 K:BB across eight appearances this month. His outing Monday kept the score tied at 7-7 before Thairo Estrada put the Giants ahead for good with a three-run home run in the 10th inning. Doval's ending an up-and-down year on a positive note -- he now has a 2.45 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 75:27 K:BB while adding 23 saves through 62.1 innings.