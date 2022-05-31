Doval earned a save after he pitched one inning, surrendering an unearned run while striking out a batter in Monday's 5-4 win over the Phillies.

Called upon to protect a 5-3 lead in the bottom of the 10th inning, Doval allowed the inherited runner on second to score via a one-out sacrifice fly by Alec Bohm, but he held on to strike out Mickey Moniak to end the contest immediately after. The right-hander now has eight saves on the season, converting eight consecutive opportunities after blowing a save April 8 versus the Marlins. Doval has been a little shaky lately, giving up five runs (three earned) over his last 3.2 innings, but he still remains the favorite for saves with the Giants moving forward.