Doval (3-5) allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk with two strikeouts in two innings, taking the extra-inning loss versus the Brewers.

Doval has allowed a run in four of his last five outings, though two of those four runs were unearned in extra-inning losses. He gave up an RBI single to Jonathan Davis in the 10th inning of Thursday's contest. Doval's recent struggles are a little concerning -- he hasn't logged a save since June 28, though the Giants' slump has been a factor in that as much as his own shaky pitching. He still has a 3.03 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 47:17 K:BB in 38.2 innings across 39 appearances while adding 12 saves, two holds and two blown saves.