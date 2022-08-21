Doval (4-6) took the loss during Saturday's 4-3 defeat at the hands of the Rockies, allowing an unearned run on one hit and one walk in 1.1 innings.

Doval delivered a clean ninth inning on seven pitches to send the game to extras before surrendering a walkoff Brendan Rodgers single with one out in the 10th. The outing accounted for the 25-year-old's first negative result in his last eight appearances and first loss since July 14. He failed to record a strikeout for the first time since July 29 though he's still whiffed an impressive 61 batters in 50.1 innings.