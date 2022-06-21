Doval (2-3) allowed a run on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Monday versus Atlanta.

Doval entered a 1-1 game in the ninth inning, but he pitched himself into trouble with a walk and a single. He gave up a two-out walkoff single to Orlando Arcia to end the close game. Doval's scoreless streak came to a close at 8.2 frames. The Giants' closer has been mostly steady in June while maintaining a 2.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB while logging 11 saves in 13 chances. This was likely a bump in the road for the right-hander, but he had a stretch in late May and early June of allowing runs in four straight appearances, so it will be important that he doesn't let this turn into a slump.