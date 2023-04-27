Doval picked up a save against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking one batter and keeping St. Louis off the scoreboard over two-thirds of an inning.

It didn't look like Doval would be needed with San Francisco up 7-2 entering the ninth, but Sean Hjelle gave up two walks and a double to yield a run and allow the tying run to get to the on-deck circle with just one out. Doval was summoned from the bullpen and walked Lars Nootbaar to begin his outing, but he escaped the jam by getting Paul Goldschmidt to bounce into a game-ending double play. Doval's performance earned him his third save of the campaign, two of which have come over his past three appearances.