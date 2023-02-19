Giants president Farhan Zaidi said Jan. 12 that Doval will enter the 2023 season as the team's primary closer, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Doval overtook Jake McGee early last season as the Giants' preferred end-game option and ultimately finished the campaign earning 27 of the team's 39 saves while pitching to a 2.53 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 80:30 K:BB in 67.2 innings. San Francisco made a few cosmetic changes to its bullpen over the offseason, but the most notable of the new pickups -- Taylor Rogers -- lost hold of the closing role in San Diego in 2022 after a string of blown saves and will likely have to settle for setup duties to begin his tenure with the Giants. Though Gabe Kapler displayed some tendencies to take a committee approach to the closer's role earlier in his managerial career, Doval's performance in 2022 in addition to the lack of high-quality alternatives is probably enough to make the 25-year-old one of the more stable sources for saves heading into fantasy drafts.