Doval (2-3) allowed four runs on three hits and struck out one without walking a batter in one inning, taking the loss Monday versus the Mariners.

It wasn't a save situation, but Doval allowed the Mariners to rally for a lead in the ninth inning after entering a 2-2 game. This was the first time he's allowed multiple runs since April 14 against the Tigers, when he gave up three unearned runs over 1.2 innings. The bad outing spiked his ERA to 2.77 with a 1.10 WHIP and 54:17 K:BB through 39 innings this season. Given his strong performance and track record of success with 24 saves in 26 tries, this one poor showing is unlikely to cost him closing duties.