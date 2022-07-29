Doval allowed a hit and struck out three in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Cubs.

This was Doval's second appearance since the All-Star break -- the Giants' seven-game losing streak entering Thursday had limited the need for manager Gabe Kapler to deploy the closer. Through 8.1 innings in July, Doval's been a little shaky, allowing four runs (two earned), eight hits and four walks while racking up 12 strikeouts. He's 13-for-15 in save chances with a 2.81 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB across 41.2 innings this season. This was the 25-year-old's first save in a month.